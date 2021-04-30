Set up oxygen plants, stock essential medicines: Uddhav Thackeray to districts on readying for third wave

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed all districts to immediately set up oxygen plants and asked them to maintain stock of essential medicines, considering the danger of a third wave of Covid-19. He also instructed district collectors to ensure proper registration of migrant workers coming from other states to see that they are not carrying the virus.

Thackeray held a virtual meeting with all district collectors and municipal commissioners along with senior ministers and government officials to take stock of the Covid situation.

Thackeray said that due to the strict restrictions, the number of daily positive cases had stabilized but the state needed to up its guard and prepare itself in case a third wave hits.

“The required permissions have been granted to set up oxygen plants wherever needed. If not, they are being given immediately. But, in any case, the district administration has to ensure that adequate oxygen is available for patients in future and no reason will be acceptable for it. Also, maintain the stock of essential medicines from now as part of the preparation for the third wave,” said Thackeray.

The CM said that proper planning should be done to ensure that the stock of necessary medicines is available in all parts of districts considering the upcoming monsoon.

He also said that the speed of vaccination is important to prevent the third wave. “But, for it, adequate and timely supply of vaccines is essential. Now, we have announced free vaccinations for people in the age group of 18 to 44. The planning will be done based on supply and it will have to be implemented properly in the districts,” he added.

Referring to the migrant workers who left for their respective states due to restrictions, the CM said that they will start returning to Maharashtra after seeing that infection is reduced. “But, we need to make sure they are not bringing the infection with them. Otherwise, all our efforts will go to waste. So, ensure proper registration of labourers on time by industry and contractors. Then, their tests and isolation can be decided,” he added.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte asked district collectors to complete the audit of fire safety and electrical equipment in hospitals in a timely manner.