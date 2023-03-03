Set up halfway homes, web portal, complaint redressal system for state mental health authority: HC

The Bombay High Court recently asked the Maharashtra State Mental Health Authority and the government to take various steps for effective discharge of functions of the Authority to address mental health issues.

The Authority told the court that the process of registration for all mental health establishments, mental health professionals and social workers was underway and wide publicity will be given through media and social media for the same, after which the court asked it to implement the same on “priority basis”. A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Abhay Ahuja was, on February 24, hearing a public interest litigation filed by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, argued through advocate Pranati Mehra, seeking implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Senior advocate J P Sen, appointed as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the matter, pointed out that the budget head for the statutory funds is yet to be created. The bench noted that funds have to be credited with adequate corpus as per the law, and expected the state government to take steps in that regard.

The government and the authority also assured the court that “half-way homes” would be set up where recovered mental health patients, who are discharged from mental health establishments, will be temporarily kept till they are reunited with their families.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, representing Maharashtra government, told the court that on February 4, an amount of Rs 1 crore was transferred to the Authority Fund as loan as per the law for it to complete the process of registration and discharge its functions in an efficient manner.

The court said it expected the government to take steps to create a budget head for the statutory fund of the Authority so that funding would continue further.

The bench also asked the Authority to take the initiative of setting up a separate web portal for the Authority at the earliest so that it will enable the Authority to register

all establishments and professionals effectively to discharge its functions.