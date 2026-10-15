‘Set an example’: BJP’s Somaiya, whose complaint got actor Imran Khan exit notice

Imran Khan has been asked to leave India days after he attended a protest in Mumbai (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya, whose complaint led to actor Imran Khan being asked to leave the country, told this newspaper the actor should be deported to “set an example” for foreigners and funders who, he alleged, want to create unrest in India.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has served Khan a notice asking him to leave by October 28, alleging that he violated the Foreigners Act by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Khan was detained at the protest.

Kirit Somaiya, reacting to the FRRO notice based on his complaint, alleged that foreigners and foreign funding had been used in various protests as part of a “well-planned design to unsettle the present political system in India and create anarchy.”