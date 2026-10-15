‘Set an example’: BJP’s Somaiya, whose complaint got actor Imran Khan exit notice

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya, whose complaint led to actor Imran Khan being asked to leave the country, told this newspaper the actor should be deported to “set an example” for foreigners and funders who, he alleged, want to create unrest in India.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has served Khan a notice asking him to leave by October 28, alleging that he violated the Foreigners Act by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Khan was detained at the protest.
Kirit Somaiya, reacting to the FRRO notice based on his complaint, alleged that foreigners and foreign funding had been used in various protests as part of a “well-planned design to unsettle the present political system in India and create anarchy.”
“In that context, the question then arises: why was actor Imran Khan, who is a foreign citizen, participating in the protest? As a foreigner, he knew well that he cannot participate in any political activities in India,” he said.
“His deportation is to set an example for all other foreigners and funders whose objective is to generate unrest and anarchy in India,” he added.
Welcoming the notice, Somaiya said, “There are many Imran Khans in India, whether it is Nasruddin or Iqbal. If anyone conspires to defame India while living here, it will not be tolerated. They want to live here, retain American citizenship, and then oppose India’s development by participating in political activities. Such actions will not be tolerated.” He did not name any funders or cite evidence for his claim of foreign funding.
“A complaint was filed at Gamdevi police station stating that Khan had breached the Foreigners Act. The complaint was forwarded to FRRO department,” the police said. “The FRRO notice states that he is a resident of the USA and he has violated the act and has been asked to leave the country by October 28,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, foreign nationals of Indian origin, can’t vote or contest elections. OCI rules don’t expressly require prior permission to attend a public protest. But Article 19’s guarantees of free speech and peaceful assembly apply only to citizens.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram