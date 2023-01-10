Sessions court sets aside magistrate court’s order on Ehtesham Siddiqui’s complaint

A SESSIONS court in a recent decision set aside a magistrate’s order passed in 2015, which had dismissed a complaint filed by Mumbai serial train blasts convict, Ehtesham Siddiqui, against two jail officials. The sessions court last week said that while the magistrate’s court had dismissed Siddiqui’s complaint by claiming that it had considered his statement, his statement was never recorded. It, however, said that a previous sanction was necessary to proceed with the complaint as the two jail officials are public servants.

It granted Siddiqui the liberty to file a fresh application following provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code requiring previous sanction, stating that there was nothing on record to show that he had applied for a sanction against the two. Siddiqui’s plea had said that on August 3, 2013, he was produced before Kurla court for a hearing. When he returned to the jail in the evening, he found that a file of his defence arguments in the Mumbai blasts case, a stapler, punch, pin and nail cutter were missing from his barrack. He was told that a search was conducted by prison officials led by respondents Swati Sathe and Govind Patil.

He had alleged that in the guise of conducting a search, the two had taken his articles. He had filed a complaint with the police but no cognizance was taken following which he approached the court seeking directions to the police to register an FIR.

In 2015, the magistrate’s court had dismissed his complaint as per Section 203 of the Criminal Procedure Code which has provisions to dismiss a complaint finding no grounds for proceeding.

Siddiqui’s appeal said that the magistrate’s court had failed to assign any reasons to dismiss the plea. He said that while the court had relied on his statement, the court had not even recorded the verification statement as required by law. Siddiqui was sentenced to death in 2015 for the blasts.