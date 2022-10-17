Sessions court grants anticipatory bail to ‘Matka Queen’ Jaya Chheda

STATING THAT there is no material to attract offences of cheating, a sessions court recently granted anticipatory bail to ‘Matka Queen’ Jaya Chheda in multiple cases filed by the Mumbai police crime branch.

The court said that if arrested, she will suffer ‘unnecessary harassment’.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Chheda across police stations in the city and the investigation was transferred to the Mumbai police crime branch. The police booked Chheda in over 10 cases in the past few months on charges including Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act saying that they want to probe her involvement in the running of Kalyan matka, one of the most famous lotteries in the state, but illegal as per the Gambling Act.

The court said that though multiple offences were filed against Chheda, prima facie there is no active role stated in the FIR or after the FIR during the investigation. The police invoked offences of cheating against Chheda claiming that she had evaded tax to be paid to the government on the money made from gambling. “I am surprised to see such submission as legally there cannot be tax on (an) illegal act. Therefore, I am of the opinion that prima facie there is no material to attract offences under Section 420 of IPC against applicant,” A A Kulkarni, additional sessions judge, said in his order passed last week.

Lawyer Taraq Sayed, representing Chheda, argued that she was falsely implicated and there was no material to show her involvement in the offences. Chheda was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 by the sessions court, which found her guilty of murdering her former husband, ‘Matka King’ Suresh Bhagat, in 2008. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2018 on grounds including her medical ailments.

The police in the cases filed recently said her direct or indirect role in the running of Kalyan matka has to be probed. It was also submitted that in multiple cases, arrests were made and receipt books and money seized of those involved in gambling. Chheda’s lawyer said that none of these offences showed her role.

“Though applicant has a criminal background, then also without any prima facie material for the purpose of custodial interrogation of the applicant, custodial interrogation cannot be justified,” the court said. It said that her presence was only required for inquiry and there is no recovery to be made from her.

“Therefore, in such circumstances, if the applicant is arrested by police in connection with crime, she will suffer unnecessary harassment. For securing the interest of prosecution regarding the presence of applicant for the purpose of investigation, applicant may be directed to remain present before investigating officer as and when required,” the court said, allowing her pre-arrest bail plea with conditions.