Serving bureaucrat appointed to MERC takes voluntary retirement

Weeks after questions of ‘conflict of interest’ were raised over his appointment to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), senior bureaucrat Mukesh Khullar has taken voluntary retirement, said sources in the government.

On June 5, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed retired District Judge Iqbal Bohari and 1985-batch IAS officer Mukesh Khullar as members of the MERC. While posts in the MERC have been traditionally held by retired officers, Khullar, who was due for retirement in February 2019, had at the time decided to complete his service tenure at the regulatory body.

However, appointment of a serving IAS officer as a member of the MERC raised questions of “conflict of interest” in litigation related to the government among former office-bearers of MERC. Former members had pointed out that an official is deemed to be retired upon taking charge in any autonomous regulatory authority. They had said that there would be a conflict of interest if a serving officer heard cases pertaining to the state government.

A government official said that Khullar had recently applied for VRS. “The application has been approved.” Despite repeated attempts, Khullar was unavailable for comment.

Currently, there are no technical experts among the members. The MERC is headed by former bureaucrat Anand Kulkarni. Bohari was appointed in accordance with a Supreme Court order making it mandatory for regulatory commissions to have a person of law as a member. Khullar was appointed after Deepak Lad, a technical expert, retired.

