Served notice by Navi Mumbai civic body, Principal apologises for ‘single parent’ remark

THE EDUCATION department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has served a notice to St Lawrence School in Vashi for allegedly denying admission to a seven-year-old for having a single parent. The notice was issued on June 17, following which the principal wrote an apology letter to the education department saying the school could now admit the child.

On June 13, in a video that was uploaded on social media by the boy’s mother, a woman, purported to be the principal, was seen saying the child could not be granted admission as “children of single parents are difficult to handle”.

However, the boy’s mother, Sujata Mohite, has decided to lodge a complaint against the principal. “I had been trying since April, but once they got to know I was a single parent, I was told there was no vacancy. When I went there with two of my friends, who posed as a couple, they said admissions are open. I recorded the headmistress telling me that since I was a single mother, they couldn’t admit my son as children of single parents are difficult to handle,” Mohite said.

On June 17, the education department called Mohite and handed her two letters, one of them from the school. She said, “The letter from the education department informed me that the school has decided to give admission to my son.”

The letter from the school, signed by principal Saira Kennedy, stated, “As there was no seats available in Std II, I could not grant the admission. Hence, I am really sorry for the mistake from my part by saying single parent.” The letter also stated that Kennedy was ready to grant admission to Mohite’s ward. But Mohite said she was not impressed and has already admitted her son to a different school. “I decided to send my son to another school as I don’t want to admit him to a place where the headmistress holds such views and lies through her teeth. If there were no seats available, where has it come from now that they’re ready to accommodate my son? She has apologised to the education department and not me. Even if she apologises, what about the stress I went through?” she asked.

She added, “Kennedy spread rumours about my background, without knowing anything about me. Such a woman is not fit to handle so many young children. I am going to send a letter to the education department, requesting her suspension.”

While the headmistress was unavailable for a comment, the education department said it had not received any such complaint from Mohite.

“As of now, the school is ready to admit the complainant’s ward and we have intimated the parent. In case she has further complaints, we will look into the matter,” a civic body official said.