scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Sero survey: More antibodies in people who took Covid booster

In the second phase, 2,733 (88 per cent) of the previous participants took part, of which 99.9 per cent were found sero positive — where the antibody count was of 50 AU/mL and above.

The second phase of the sixth sero survey of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found that people who have taken booster shots had more antibodies than those who received just two doses.

This again highlights that the booster shot or precautionary dose is more effective in fighting SARS-Cov-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19.

The first phase of the sero survey conducted last March revealed that out of the 3,099 samples tested, 3,097 participants had positive antibodies amounting to 99.90 per cent sero positivity in healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) of Mumbai.

In the second phase, 2,733 (88 per cent) of the previous participants took part, of which 99.9 per cent were found sero positive — where the antibody count was of 50 AU/mL and above.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...

Out of the total participants, 50 per cent were frontline workers and 50 per cent were health care workers.

“Individuals who received booster dose (precautionary dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine had more antibodies than those who received two doses,” a BMC statement said.

It further stated that 57 per cent of all participants showed a decrease in antibody levels compared to the first phase. However, even after six months, their antibody levels were significant.

Advertisement

Of the 2,733 participants, 1.3 per cent received a single dose of the vaccine.

While 55 per cent had taken two doses, 43 per cent had also taken booster dose.

Only 0.7 per cent of participants had not received any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Considering the results, BMC appealed to the public to take their pending booster shots as a precautionary measure.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 12:20 IST
Next Story

BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close