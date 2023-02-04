Sero survey: More antibodies in people who took Covid booster

The second phase of the sixth sero survey of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found that people who have taken booster shots had more antibodies than those who received just two doses.

This again highlights that the booster shot or precautionary dose is more effective in fighting SARS-Cov-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19.

The first phase of the sero survey conducted last March revealed that out of the 3,099 samples tested, 3,097 participants had positive antibodies amounting to 99.90 per cent sero positivity in healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) of Mumbai.

In the second phase, 2,733 (88 per cent) of the previous participants took part, of which 99.9 per cent were found sero positive — where the antibody count was of 50 AU/mL and above.

Out of the total participants, 50 per cent were frontline workers and 50 per cent were health care workers.

“Individuals who received booster dose (precautionary dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine had more antibodies than those who received two doses,” a BMC statement said.

It further stated that 57 per cent of all participants showed a decrease in antibody levels compared to the first phase. However, even after six months, their antibody levels were significant.

Advertisement

Of the 2,733 participants, 1.3 per cent received a single dose of the vaccine.

While 55 per cent had taken two doses, 43 per cent had also taken booster dose.

Only 0.7 per cent of participants had not received any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Considering the results, BMC appealed to the public to take their pending booster shots as a precautionary measure.