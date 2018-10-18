Serial molester pretended talking on phone to avoid suspicion, say Mumbai Police

It was only after arresting him that police found out he pretended to be talking on the phone each time. (Representational) It was only after arresting him that police found out he pretended to be talking on the phone each time. (Representational)

EVERY TIME Rehan Qureshi (34), who has 17 molestation cases against him and also allegedly raped and killed two Nehru Nagar-based girls, was captured on a CCTV camera, he was always found talking on the mobile phone by police. This led the Navi Mumbai police on a wild goose chase, trying to find out which number – from hundreds of mobile phone calls being made from the same spot at the same time – was his. It was only after arresting him that police found out he pretended to be talking on the phone each time.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “Whenever he was about to commit a crime, he would pretend to be talking on the phone. He did this to ensure no one stopped him or he did not appear to be moving suspiciously.” An officer said police suspect he also knew it would work as a red herring as police would try to track down his phone number on the basis of the “calls”, none of which were made in fact.

Another aspect that puzzled the Navi Mumbai police was, even though Qureshi had been arrested by the Taloja police in 2015, they had not found his crime record while going through the list of accused arrested in sexual assault cases. DCP (crime) Tushar Doshi said, “When we searched his residence, we found a summons from a Thane court in connection with an FIR against him at Taloja police station. We had been looking for the accused arrested in the past who used the same modus operandi as Qureshi.”

“However in the Taloja case, while he was trying to lure a girl, her relatives spotted him and handed over Qureshi to police who arrested him. Hence, he could not use his usual modus operandi… and we missed out on the arrest while looking for Qureshi.” Apart from the 19 cases registered against him, police have appealed to families whose children may have been targeted by him to come forward and register FIRs.

The Navi Mumbai police on September 26 arrested Qureshi from Mira Road after looking for him for the past few months for his alleged involvement in 17 molestation cases in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. Following his arrest, police sent his DNA to the Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where his DNA matched with that of the unidentified accused involved in two cases in which two young girls at Nehru Nagar in Kurla had been raped and murdered in 2010.

The state CID that was investigating the Nehru Nagar cases will be taking custody of Qureshi after his custody with the Navi Mumbai police ends.

