September 30 deadline over, land acquisition for bullet train project yet to be completed

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had set a strict deadline of September 30 for complete acquisition of all land required in the state for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project, state officials have not been able to meet the target.

The tussle between the Centre and the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had earlier led to a slowdown in the land acquisition process. As the bullet train is a flagship project of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government had decided to give the project a boost and they have been regularly monitoring the progress of land acquisition.

Most of the land to be acquired is in Palghar district of Maharashtra, adjoining Gujarat.

“We were supposed to acquire 191 hectares of private land, 60 hectares of government land and nearly 70 hectares of forest land in Palghar. Now, 95 per cent of the total acquisition has been completed. We will complete the rest in one month,’’ Palghar District Collector Govind Bodke told the Indian Express.

In Thane district, outgoing District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said four hectares of land is to be acquired in Bhiwandi. He added that this proposal was sent to the state administration at a later stage.

The bullet train route in Mumbai will end at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner S V R Srinivas said they had completed the process of land acquisition a long time ago.