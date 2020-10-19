Sepoy ‘shoots himself’ to death in Ghatkopar

He is survived by his wife and two children. (Representational)

A 44-year-old sepoy with Defence Security Cop (DSC) allegedly shot himself to death in Ghatkopar on Sunday.

Officials said the deceased, Raipal Singh, was posted at the gate of Material Organisation (naval store depot) when he allegedly fired two rounds of bullets on his chest around 7 pm.

The Ghatkopar police, which was in the process of lodging an accidental death report, said the sepoy was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared brought dead before admission.

“His service rifle with two rounds discharged was found next to him,” a defence spokesperson said.

Officials said Singh hailed from Amargarh at Sangrur district in Punjab.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

