scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Separate Vidarbha team seeks help from Kishor

Deshmukh said that Kishor’s team travelled in 11 districts of Vidarbha in the past two to three months to survey people’s opinion about separate statehood demand and after receiving the report he agreed to join us.

Prashant Kishor

POLITICAL STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor will attend a meeting in Nagpur on September 20 to discuss separate Vidarbha statehood demand as its organisers believe that his guidance and inputs could make the campaign for the separate state more scalable, sustainable and structured.

“He has been a political strategist in one of the key political victories in this country and has even helped in the formation of new political parties. I had met him to seek his help in the cause of our demand for separate Vidarbha to which he agreed,” said Ashish Deshmukh, former MLA and Congress leader who recently resigned from all posts of the party.

Deshmukh said that Kishor’s team travelled in 11 districts of Vidarbha in the past two to three months to survey people’s opinion about separate statehood demand and after receiving the report he agreed to join us.

Kishor will be attending a meeting in Nagpur on September 20 where around 300 leaders of separate Vidarbha movement will be gathering for a brain-storming session where a strategy to push forward the agenda will be discussed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...
More from Mumbai

On September 28, marking the 70 years of Nagpur Agreement, which ensured Vidarbha’s joining Maharashtra, a special programme will be organised.
Kishor, however, did not reply to call or messages.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:01:24 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, 17 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement