Separate Vidarbha team seeks help from Kishor

POLITICAL STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor will attend a meeting in Nagpur on September 20 to discuss separate Vidarbha statehood demand as its organisers believe that his guidance and inputs could make the campaign for the separate state more scalable, sustainable and structured.

“He has been a political strategist in one of the key political victories in this country and has even helped in the formation of new political parties. I had met him to seek his help in the cause of our demand for separate Vidarbha to which he agreed,” said Ashish Deshmukh, former MLA and Congress leader who recently resigned from all posts of the party.

Deshmukh said that Kishor’s team travelled in 11 districts of Vidarbha in the past two to three months to survey people’s opinion about separate statehood demand and after receiving the report he agreed to join us.

Kishor will be attending a meeting in Nagpur on September 20 where around 300 leaders of separate Vidarbha movement will be gathering for a brain-storming session where a strategy to push forward the agenda will be discussed.

On September 28, marking the 70 years of Nagpur Agreement, which ensured Vidarbha’s joining Maharashtra, a special programme will be organised.

Kishor, however, did not reply to call or messages.