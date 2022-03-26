Separate backward classes panel soon: Chavan

PWD MINISTER and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday told the Legislative Council that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will set up separate backward classes commission, which will study the backwardness of the Maratha community to restore quota in jobs and education.

Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said that after the Supreme Court quashed Maratha reservation and rejected the report of the Gaikwad commission, the government had set up a committee under retired judge Dilip Bhosale to study the orders and give legal advice to the state on the way forward.

“As per his advice, a review petition was filed before the SC, which is yet to be accepted. We will set up a separate backward class commission to prove the backwardness of the Maratha community,” he added.

Chavan further said that the government has taken back 324 cases lodged during the Maratha reservation protests and compensation has been paid to the 36 people who died during the protests.

Meanwhile, OBC leader and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The government has given a time limit of three months to retired chief secretary Jayant Banthia-led committee to submit a report to restore political reservation of the OBCs.”