Senior vice-president of foreign bank jumps to death in Parel

A 42-year-old senior vice president of a foreign bank allegedly ended his life by jumping off the 26th floor of a high-rise in Parel on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shlok Kapoor and the incident occurred at 10.35 am in Ashoka Tower. Police said Kapoor, who hails from Dehradun, came to Mumbai a year and a half ago.

He stayed in the 16th floor rented apartment with his wife and two minor children.

Early in the morning, Kapoor dropped his younger son to school. Then he told his wife that he was going for a walk but instead, went to the 49th floor. “The CCTV footage shows that Kapoor went to the terrace but it was locked. Then he came down to the refuge area which is on the 26th floor,” said an officer. Kapoor then allegedly jumped to death.

Deputy commissioner of Police Vijay Patil (zone IV) said, “Bhoiwada police rushed to the spot on being informed and took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Investigators have learnt that the deceased, who was working in the bank’s BKC office, was suffering from depression. “He was being treated by a prominent doctor in Gamdevi for the past three months,” Patil added.

The police also added that they have recovered Kapoor’s dairy in which he has allegedly apologised for taking such an extreme step. “The suicide note is of three lines in which he has said that he is sorry,” said Patil.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing it further.