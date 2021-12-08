Senior SEBI official tries to buy wine online, loses Rs 1.53 lakh

A senior SEBI official fell prey to a cyber fraud when she paid Rs 9,500 to buy liquor but was allegedly tricked into sending Rs 1.43 lakh more.

An FIR has been registered at the Sakinaka police station on December 7.

The incident took place on December 2 when the complainant found the number of “Living Liquidz shop” online and tried to place a home delivery order. The alleged fraudster, who identified himself as Pankaj Sharma, asked for an advanced payment but she refused saying they never ask for money in advance. But Sharma took details of her credit card saying their online payment option was not functional.

She agreed to pay Rs 9,500 but the delivery was not made even as several hours went by. When she called him and questioned him, Sharma allegedly said there was an error and he did not receive the money. As she was speaking with him on the phone Rs 62,000 got debited from her account, according to her complaint. She questioned him about it on which the fraudster and Sharma allegedly said he will reverse the transaction as it got debited.

He allegedly generated another OTP which was received by the complainant on her mobile phone. She shared it again with him thinking it was for reversing the transaction but another Rs 61,000 got debited from her account. The complainant confronted him again, to which he said there was some issue with her credit card and asked her if she has another credit card.

The complainant said she trusted him and gave him the details of another credit card. But another Rs 20,200 got debited from her account when she again shared the OTP with him. The woman then called her bank and took the fraudster on conference call. The bank told her that there is no provision to give OTP for reversing a transaction. Sharma, she said, then cut the call. Overall, she was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.53 lakh.