Senior PWP leader N D Patil dies at 92

Former state cabinet minister and senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Narayan Dyandeo Patil (92), died in Kolhapur on Monday.

Patil was associated with the PWP and during his seven-decade-long political career, he had held protests on various issues affecting farmers and marginalised communities.

He was born in Dhavali village in Sangli district in western Maharashtra in 1929. He became a legislator at the age of 31 in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and was reelected for three more terms in the Council before being elected as a MLA on a PWP ticket in 1985. He had also served as a state minister from 1978 to 1990.

In a tweet condoling Patil’s death, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a principled and selfless leader, who had faith in the working class, was lost. “He raised his voice in the legislature for issues of the marginalised class,” Pawar said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Patil’s death, referring to him as a towering leader of farmers and the marginalised sections of society. “Maharashtra today has lost its boldest voice, who would speak for farmers and marginalised sections of society,” Thackeray said. The CM also announced that Patil would be cremated with full state honors.