Senior photojournalist Vivek Bendre dies of Covid-19

Senior photojournalist Vivek Bendre, who specialised in sports photography, died of Covid-19 on Sunday morning. Since April 17, he was admitted to the Bandra-Kurla complex jumbo facility after experiencing complications.

Bendre started his career as a trainee photographer in 1990 at The Indian Express. He had subsequently joined The Hindu’s Mumbai bureau in 1995 and carved a niche for himself in sports photography, specialising in covering cricket.

The 59-year-old was also the president of the Mumbai News Photographers’ Association.

“I met him 29 days ago and we were recalling some of his work. He had started his career under me and was very diligent and hard working. While he made a name for himself as a sports photographer, his work in capturing the havoc caused by the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts was exceptional,” said photojournalist and former photo editor of The Indian Express Mukesh Parpiani.

Bendre is survived by his wife.