Senior official of pharma firm duped of Rs 1.2 lakh over air tickets to New York

A 53-year-old associate director of a leading pharma company has lodged a complaint with Sakinaka police after he was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.2 lakh. The police said the complainant was approached by a man who impersonated a travel agent and, under the pretext of booking cheap air tickets to New York, cheated him of Rs 1.2 lakh.

According to the police, the case was registered on August 19 after the complainant, Dev Kumar Sharma, learnt that the suspect and his aides had cancelled his tickets.

Sharma told the police his daughter received admission at a US university and he was planning to accompany her to New York. In June, Sharma started looking for travel agents online. “One agency was providing the cheapest packages for air tickets and stay in New York. I called them and booked two air tickets for New York and we were supposed to leave on June 24. I even booked a return ticket for myself. The person on the phone requested an advanced payment but I refused to pay till I received the tickets,” he told the police.

The person then booked the air tickets and emailed the invoice to Sharma. “Once he got the invoices, the complainant cross-checked with the airline officials and after ascertaining that the tickets were booked, he transferred Rs 1.20 lakh to them,” said an officer from Saki Naka police station.

But a week before leaving for New York, Sharma called the helpline number of the airline to clear some doubts related to the flight service, during which it was revealed that the tickets that were booked on his behalf were later cancelled by the caller.

“The complainant then tried calling the travel agent, but as his phone was not reachable, Sharma realised that he had been cheated,” said an investigator.