Senior journalist Darryl D’Monte laid to rest: ‘active fighter till the last’

VETERAN journalist Darryl D’Monte was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at the Shivaji Park crematorium. A large gathering of his family, friends and colleagues was present to bid him a final farewell.

Advertising

He died on Saturday evening of cancer-related complications. Those present at the funeral recalled his illustrious career, his engagement, until the end, with the spectrum of city and national issues, his love of music, his strong friendships and collegiality, and his never-say-die spirit.

“His career as a journalist is best described by the affection other journalists have shown for him, his friendly, caring nature is what people remember,” said his son Samir, adding that his father broke new ground by specialising in environmental journalism at a time when it was far from fashionable.

Recalling his recent interaction with D’monte at a party, President of Mumbai Press Club Gurbir Singh said, “He had just emerged from his problems with cancer…When I asked him about his health, he said ‘Yup, I’m perfect and the next campaign is going to be on the Coastal Road and we are going to fight it out’.. He was an active fighter till the last.”

Advertising

Singh recalled working with D’Monte. “He is the first guy who said, ‘I’m going to give some tough assignments, are you ready?’ I said yes, I’d be ready. This was during the time he was resident editor at The Indian Express around 1981. I remember him first as a mentor,” he said.

D’Monte’s career included stints as resident editor at The Indian Express and The Times of India in Mumbai. As human rights activist, D’monte threw himself into the fight against the Emergency, mobilising intellectuals in Mumbai to raise their voices against it.

Writer and playwright Farrukh Dhondy, who first met D’Monte at Cambridge in the 1960s, said, “Being Indians, we identified with each other and became fast friends. I can remember all the mischief we played at Cambridge. We would talk about activism and socialism. He was certainly an activist in the social field. I remember him striving to find the facts about the Gujarat riots.”

“Darryl was never shy of taking decisions that involved immense courage,” recalled senior journalist Naresh Fernandes. “Until the 1990s, newspapers by convention did not identify communities involved in religious riots. They would just say that ‘members of one community have attacked members of another’. But during the soul searing riots of Bombay in 1992-93, Darryl took a decision to clearly identify the perpetrators and the victims…It showed how the riots could not involve two equal parties of equal strength battling each other…It provided victims solid evidence in their fight for justice,” said Fernandes.

Journalists also recalled his contribution to the growth of the prestigious Red Ink Awards, for which he was a curator of the environmental section. He was a trustee of the Bandra Gymkhana. His idea of a festival celebrating Bandra’s talent has grown into a major annual event, ‘Celebrate Bandra’.

His son Samir spoke about D’Monte as a great fan of Bob Dylan songs and his love of music.

(mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com)