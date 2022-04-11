Senior inspector suspended over MSRTC staffers barging in at Pawar house

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday suspended Gamdevi senior inspector R Rajbhar in connection with the recent incident in which MSRTC employees tried to barge into the Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. An officer said that Rajbhar had knowledge that a group of MSRTC employees was headed to Pawar’s residence. Despite the knowledge, Rajbhar did not do much to stop the protesters, the official added. This was part of a report that was presented to the state Home Minister following which Rajbhar was suspended.

Mumbai police said its investigation has revealed that the staffers had carried out a recce of Pawar’s south Mumbai residence a day before the incident on Friday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Sources said that four people could be seen in the CCTV outside Silver Oak — the residence of Sharad Pawar — a day before the incident. These four people, later identified as striking MSRTC staffers, were placed under arrest by the police.

An officer said the police are probing if the incident was a planned conspiracy or a spur-of-the-moment episode.

Over 100 striking employees along with advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte were arrested by the Mumbai police following the incident. While others are in judicial custody, Sadavarte is in police custody and will be produced before the court on Monday.

Following the incident, acting DCP and senior inspector of Gamdevi was shunted out. Meanwhile, on Sunday, it also came to light that inspector Anup Dange, who was earlier suspended by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh, was posted back at the Gamdevi police station. Pawar’s residence falls under the jurisdiction of this police station.

Dange had earlier taken on Singh when he was the complainant in the case against the former Mumbai top cop, alleging that the IPS officer had demanded a bribe in lieu of reinstating him in the force following his suspension.

An officer, however, clarified that Dange was posted at Gamdevi police station only as an inspector and was not given charge of the senior inspector of the police station.