Senior faculty members of GLC transferred mid-term, ‘admin matter’, says dept

Two senior full-time faculty members of the Government Law College (GLC) were on Monday transferred to other educational institutions in Mumbai. While transfer orders issued by the state higher and technical education department in the middle of the academic term without the offer of replacements has caused panic among students, as there is already shortage of faculty members, with many questioning the intention behind the abrupt nature of the orders.

The orders issued on November 7, active immediately, instruct the transfer of Prof Dr Rachita Ratho and Prof Dr Shrinag Panchbhai to Elphinstone College and Forensic Institute, Mumbai, respectively. According to the order (accessed by The Indian Express), the transfers have been attributed to administrative reasons. When contacted, Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) Vikas Rastogi declined to comment, stating that it is an administrative matter.

“We fail to understand the reason behind such transfers while we are in the midst of the academic term. The college already has a paucity of full-time faculty members and two seniormost full-time professors have been transferred without any replacements,” said a student.

According to the students, the absence of both the faculty members means there will be no one to teach their subjects. “Dr Ratho is one of the two full-time faculty members for the pre-law course, which is taught in the first two years… and has been associated with the college for many years. Dr Panchbhai is also a senior faculty. In fact, GLC this year has started LLM and PhD sections, which Dr Panchbhai was going to head. Now, with his transfer and without any replacement, the college administration has no plan to continue with two new ventures,” said a visiting professor at the college.

The professor added that the developments have caused fear among all at the college. Another professor said that the faculty members, who have been transferred, were vocal about the issues prevailing inside the college and had flagged it to the government in the past.

Both the faculty members, who have joined their new posts, denied to comment. The principal of the college, Dr

Asmita Vaidya, was also unavailable for comment despite several attempts.