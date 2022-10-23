scorecardresearch
Senior executive of private firm booked for ‘sexually harassing woman employee’

In her statement to police, the 43-year-old woman has alleged that she worked in the company for seven years and was handling marketing.

She further said in her statement that she was on a long leave for her wedding and when she returned, the senior official asked her questions about her honeymoon that made her feel uncomfortable. (file)

THE NM Joshi Marg police has booked a 58-year-old senior executive of a private limited company for allegedly sexually harassing a former woman employee. The woman, who reported to him when she worked there, has alleged in her statement to police that the senior executive made obscene gestures and passed lewd comments that made her uncomfortable.

In her statement to police, the 43-year-old woman has alleged that she worked in the company for seven years and was handling marketing. She would report to the person, against whom she has lodged an FIR. “He would call me to his cabin and made gestures that made me uncomfortable. Also, he used to send me messages on WhatsApp from time to time to get close to me,” read the woman’s statement to police.

“He also demanded sexual favours in various ways and when I refused, he threatened to fire me from my job,” read the woman’s statement. According to the FIR, the woman lodged an official complaint with the Human Resources department of the company, following which an inquiry was set up. “The committee gave him a clean chit in January 2020 and dismissed me (a few months later) without giving any notice,” she said in her statement to police.

Earlier this week, she approached the NM Joshi Marg police station, and an FIR was registered on Saturday. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:44:33 am
