Senior CR official, 2 others arrested by CBI in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a principal chief mechanical engineer (PCME) of Central Railway, posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), along with his driver and an employee of a Kolkata-based private company in collection to a bribe case.

According to the agency’s FIR, the PCME, who is an officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, was arrested for demanding money, while his driver was caught for accepting the bribe on behalf of the officer. The employee of the private firm was arrested for agreeing to pay him a bribe.

According to CBI officials, the three arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Kumar Gupta, his driver Abdul Kalam Shaikh and Aditya Tibrewal, a partner of Anand Sales Corporation in Kolkata.

Gupta was posted as the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of CSMT from January 2020 and was in-charge of the Mechanical Division of Central Railway in Mumbai. “He was handling approval of work orders, supply of material, finalisation of tenders, inspection of materials, passing of bills of vendors etc,” read the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI, “He (Gupta) is in the habit of demanding bribe by abusing his official position for smooth functioning of contract work and passing of bills under his jurisdiction. He collects from his subordinate of each section information related to total bills passed for each contractor and accordingly, he threatens and forces contractors in order to collect bribe money from them.”

Subsequently, the PCME of CSTM had demanded Rs 1 lakh from Tibrewal in order to help his firm, M/s Anand Sales Corporation, get paid its pending bill amount from the Central Railway.

“We came to know about this through our sources and after confirming it, we registered an FIR under relevant sections on Saturday,” said a CBI spokesperson. The arrests were made after the FIR was filed.

The agency subsequently conducted searches at 10 locations including Mumbai, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Noida, Dehradun and Delhi at premises linked to the arrested persons. During the searches, Rs 23 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh were recovered from Gupta.

Details of Gupta’s investments, of nearly Rs 8 crore, have been identified by the CBI .

“Land and houses at Noida, Haridwar, Dehradun and Delhi worth more than Rs 5 crore, three bank accounts at Singapore and USA with deposits to the tune of US $2,00,000 were also found. One NRI bank account and other bank accounts in the name of the accused and family members have also been found,” said CBI officials.