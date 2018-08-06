Senior citizen ‘molests’ doctor, commits suicide

Mumbai man commits suicide after molesting neighbour. (Representational image) Mumbai man commits suicide after molesting neighbour. (Representational image)

Hours after a man allegedly attacked a 35-year-old doctor in Goregaon, he reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of Inorbit Mall in Malad on Sunday. Police said a case of molestation and attempt to murder has been registered against the man. But they will file an abatement report, indicating closure of the case.

The 60-year-old man, who was unemployed for the past few years, was the doctor’s neighbour. He was reportedly following her for a week. “The complainant alleged that he would follow her to the lift and try to talk to her,” said an officer. On Sunday around 8.30 am, the man reportedly barged into the doctor’s house and attacked her. “He allegedly molested her and attacked her with a hammer. He made her write a letter promising not to complain to the police and that he was not responsible for her head injury,” said an officer. The woman contacted the man’s wife and Goregaon police. “Around 12.30pm, when she was being treated at a hospital, we were told a man has jumped to his death,” said an officer. He was later identified as the attacker.

Bangur Nagar police registered a case of accidental death.

