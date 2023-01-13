scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Senior citizen loses Rs 2.27 lakh to fraudster posing as Aadhaar customer care executive

A retired law manger at a public sector company, she received a dubious message from an unknown number alerting her that the processing of the Aadhaar document she had filed in the morning was pending.

The Govandi police station registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act 66 C (identity theft) and D (cheating by personation by using computer resource). (Representational)
An 86-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 2,27,700 by cyber fraudsters who approached her under the pretext of Aadhaar card processing.

A retired law manger at a public sector company, she received a dubious message from an unknown number alerting her that the processing of the Aadhaar document she had filed in the morning was pending.

After calling the unknown number and following the person’s instructions, she paid Rs 11 as “processing fee”. The police said the cyber fraudster drained the victim’s account of Rs 2,27,700.

Tulsi Khetwani, a resident of Chembur East visited the Aadhaar centre at Chembur Gymkhana on January 5 around 10:30 am. After returning from the centre around 12:30 pm, she received a message telling her that the Aadhaar processing was pending. Khetwani then called the unknown number and the person on the line asked her to pay a nominal fee of Rs 11 to complete her document process.

She received an OTP on her husband’s mobile phone which she entered on a net banking site called ‘Odaphone.’

Khetwani called the bank manager at her bank who informed her that the fraudsters had withdrawn Rs 1 lakh. By the time the manager could block the account’s transactions, the accused had withdrawn another Rs 1,27,700 from the senior citizen’s NRE account, the police said.

The Govandi police station registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act 66 C (identity theft) and D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:46 IST
