Senior citizen loses control of car in Mulund, woman and toddler killed

The car involved in the accident has been parked outside the Mulund Police Station, two people are dead Express photo by Deepak Joshi.

A 44-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy were killed after a car allegedly driven by a senior citizen rammed into a roadside vegetable stall outside a residential complex in Mulund on Thursday evening.

The accused, Mohan Sheshadri (74), a resident of the City of Joy complex on Cement Company Road in Mulund (West), has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Sheshadri was driving his Kia car out of the residential complex. As soon as he exited the gate, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a vegetable stall on the roadside.