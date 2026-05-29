Senior citizen loses control of car in Mulund, woman and toddler killed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 44-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy were killed after a car allegedly driven by a senior citizen rammed into a roadside vegetable stall outside a residential complex in Mulund on Thursday evening.
The accused, Mohan Sheshadri (74), a resident of the City of Joy complex on Cement Company Road in Mulund (West), has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.
According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Sheshadri was driving his Kia car out of the residential complex. As soon as he exited the gate, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a vegetable stall on the roadside.
The car first struck Niyati Shah (44), who was buying vegetables, before hitting Puja Raiya (30), who was standing nearby with her two-year-old son.
Police said Shah sustained severe head and body injuries and was declared dead on arrival at hospital. Raiya suffered minor injuries. Her son was flung onto the road after the impact and suffered critical head injuries. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but died during treatment later that night.
Police Sub Inspector Waman Mhaske of Mulund police station said Shah lived near the accident site and worked at a private firm, while Raiya is also a resident of the locality.
During questioning, Sheshadri allegedly told police that he noticed a truck approaching from the front soon after exiting the building gate. In an attempt to avoid a collision, he turned the steering wheel sharply but accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
“He told us that after seeing the truck, he tried to avoid it by turning the vehicle. However, he allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to speed up and crash into the roadside stall,” Mhaske said.
The vehicle has been seized and Sheshadri was brought to the police station for questioning.
Police have registered a case against him under Sections 106, 281 and 125 (a) and (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials said a notice was served to the accused after a preliminary inquiry and he will be called for further investigation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram