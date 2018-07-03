Senior citizen found dead at Cuffe Parade home, police suspect suicide

A 70-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Cuffe Parade residence. The incident came to light on Monday when the domestic help of the deceased had come for work.

The domestic help took the senior citizen to GT hospital, where he was declared dead, and had called the police control room about 12.30 pm. The police have identified the deceased as Vaid Prakash Garg from Daulat apartment in Cuffe Parade. Garg had retired as the general manager of a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, said an officer.

An officer from Cuffe Parade police station said, “Garg committed suicide when nobody was present at home. His wife had left for USA on Friday. Garg took the extreme step after his wife left. We are yet to ascertain the exact day of suicide but his body was recovered on Monday when their domestic help reported for work.”

The police found a suicide note, in which Garg stated that nobody was responsible for his death. Prima facie, it appears that Garg was in depression, investigators said.

