Senior citizen drugged, robbed by co-passenger in Mumbai-bound bus

A 63-year-old man was drugged and robbed by a co-passenger while he was travelling from Jamkhendi in Karnataka to Mumbai by a state transport bus.

The victim, Ramchandra Gore, is a resident of Kharghar. The incident took place on August 11, when Gore boarded the bus at Jamkhendi. The bus reached Swargate bus depot in Pune in the afternoon, where a person got on it and sat next to Gore.

While the bus was on its way to Mumbai, the co-passenger started talking with Gore. He said the senior citizen reminded him of his father, and offered him a biscuit. In his complaint, Gore said after he ate one biscuit, he fell asleep. When the bus reached Mumbai, the bus conductor found Gore sleeping and woke him up. Gore found that his gold chain and ring worth Rs 60,000 had been stolen.