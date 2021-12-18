Senior citizen dies, caretaker & son booked for ‘conspiracy’

A case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against a caretaker and her son for intentionally ignoring an ill senior citizen, resulting in his death. The woman, who claimed that she had married 77-year-old Yezdiar Edel Behram, has also been booked for destruction of evidence along with her son.

The police said that the incident came to light when the priest at Dungarwadi Tower of Silence at Kemp’s Corner called Behram’s daughter Natasha Sethna to say the caretaker has brought her father’s remains to Dungarwadi crematorium.

Behram, a resident of Parsi colony in Dadar (East), died on October 8, 2020. He was being looked after by caretaker Mangal Gaikwad since 2016. Gaikwad had been hired by Sethna, who resides with her family in Andheri.

As per Sethna’s statement to the police, since 2020, Gaikwad would not let her talk to her father frequently. “My father often told me to meet him in Mangal’s absence but she made sure that she was always present,” she added.

As per the police complaint filed by Sethna, Behram was critically ill on October 5, 2020. When Gaikwad called up the family doctor, he sent his assistant to check on Behram. The assistant advised Gaikwad — who by then had given an impression that she was related to him — to take Behram to a hospital as he was critical.

The complaint alleged that Gaikwad refused, saying that she did not have any money. Three days later, as Behram lost consciousness, Gaikwad rushed him to KEM Hospital but he died before he could be treated.

The doctors at the hospital even informed Matunga police station about the incident but before the police could reach, Gaikwad’s son Krishna went to the police station and handed over a fake death certificate stating that Behram had died under natural circumstances, the complaint added.

“After getting the no-objection certificate from the police station, they took his remains for last rites. A Zoroastrian priest at the crematorium knew the family and he called up Behram’s daughter,” said an officer.

Sethna, along with other relatives, went to the crematorium and found Gaikwad and Krishna conducting the last rites. When confronted, Gaikwad left for Behram’s residence. “The office-bearers of the Tower of Silence told Sethna that Gaikwad had shown them a marriage certificate, stating that she was married to Behram,” said the officer.

“After conducting the final rites, when Natasha went to her father’s house, Mangal did not allow her to enter and said that she was now the owner of the house,” the officer added. Sethna then approached Matunga police and filed a compliant.

During inquiry, the police came to know that Behram and Gaikwad had got married in February 2020. “We believe it was done to usurp the property,” said the officer.

“We conducted an inquiry for over a year… On Wednesday, we registered a case against Mangal and her son. So far, we have ascertained that she intentionally did not take him to hospital, leading to his death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil (Zone IV). Patil added the statements of Gaikwad, doctors and other people involved are being recorded.