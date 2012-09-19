Senior citizen couple found dead in flat

The bodies of a senior citizen couple,who died three days apart,were found on Tuesday in their apartment in Kandivali. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) as they suspect that the couple,who were both doctors and were suffering from ailments,died of natural causes.

According to the police,the couple did not have a child of their own and treated a 23-year-man,identified only as Niraj,as their son. The police said Niraj is mentally ill and,not realising that the woman was dead,kept giving her massages and tried to feed her.

The deceased,Manik Lal Shah (75) and Surbala (70),were doctors and stayed on the ground floor of Park View building in Shankar lane,Kandivali (West). The couple were ailing and Surbala was bedridden,said the

police. Niraj,who works as a delivery boy in the store opposite their residence,took care of the couple and stayed with them.

Kandivali police officers said on Friday or Saturday,Surbala,a gynaecologist who had been unwell for the past six months,seemed to have died of natural causes,but her eyes and mouth remained open.

Niraj and Maniklal could not make out that Surbala was dead and kept massaging her for three days, said H Pimple,senior inspector of Kandivali police station.

On Monday,when a man conducting a population survey went to their house,Maniklal,a homoeopathic doctor answered the door, added Pimple.

On Tuesday,when Niraj went to his shop,he told the store owner that there was foul odour in his house. The store owner reported the matter to Maniklals brother,who went to check on the couple and found them dead on the bed.

The police then arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

We suspect that Maniklal suffered a heart attack when he realised that Surbala was dead. The couple seem to have died of natural causes. However,we have sent the bodies for a post mortem to confirm the cause of their deaths, said Pimple.

TOGETHER in life and death

The couple,both doctors,did not have a child of their own and treated a 23-year-man,identified only as Niraj,as their son.

According to the police,Niraj is mentally ill and,not realising that the woman was dead,kept giving her massages and tried to feed her.

Police officers said on Friday or Saturday,Surbala,a gynaecologist who had been unwell for the past six months,seemed to have died of natural causes,but her eyes and mouth remained open.

On Monday,when a man conducting a population survey went to their house,Maniklal,a homoeopathic doctor answered

the door. On realising that Surbala was dead,he may have suffered a heart attack,the police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App