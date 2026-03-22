Senior citizen assaulted by caretaker and senior care foundation, FIR registered

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The Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against a caretaker at a senior care foundation in Borivali for allegedly tying the hands of a senior citizen to a bed and assaulting her earlier this month.
The police said that the caretaker, identified as Surekha Pawar, allegedly threatened the woman, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone due to which she remained silent for a few days. However, eventually the senior citizen, Vaishali A, spoke out leading to the FIR.
An official said that the 75-year-old, whose husband passed away, and has three children, was living with a senior citizen care home for the past five months. As per the complaint, the accused Pawar, one of the caretakers at the foundation, was irritated after the victim needed to go to the washroom to urinate frequently.
Pawar, on March 11, is alleged to have tied the hands of the senior citizen to a bed when she was asleep and beat her with a broom.
For a few days, the senior citizen did not tell anyone about the incident fearing Pawar who had threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. Eventually, however, she confided in a few people who alerted the police.
Based on her statement, the Borivali police registered an FIR against the caretaker on the charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. She was detained for questioning following which she was given a notice to join the probe at a later stage.
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