Senior citizen arrested for rape of street dog

On March 9, an FIR was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 429 (killing or maiming an animal) of the IPC and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A 68-Year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by the D N Nagar police for allegedly raping a female dog living on the streets of Juhu galli in Andheri (West) last December.

Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu galli, was arrested after Vijay Mohnani (45) from NGO Bombay Animal Rights, submitted a video to the police in which Shah could be seen raping the dog.

As per the FIR, Mohnani told police: “I received a call from a resident of Juhu galli, who told me there is a man in their area who rapes street dogs. The man said he has a video shot in December 2020, where the accused is caught on camera raping the dog. I asked him why he did not complain to the police earlier… the man said he knew the accused and had warned him not to repeat the act, but the accused kept repeating it and hence, he informed me about it.”

“The accused has been arrested and will be produced before a court,” said Bharat Gaikwad, Senior Inspector of D N Nagar police station.