Mumbai: Senior citizen arrested for molesting 34-yr-old store manager

Experts said there is a huge market for guggul gum and the need of the hour is to address the depleting stock of guggul plants and sustainable harvesting of guggul gum without killing the plant,” Harsh Thakkar, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Kutch (east) forest department said on Thursday

A 60-year-old man was arrested by Agripada police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old store manager of a cellular service-providing company. The police said the accused, Prakash Jain, had been arrested 10 days ago in another case for molesting a housekeeper.

The complainant said the accused, clad in white kurta, came and stood next to her when she was working in the store. “While she was talking to one of the customers, Jain started touching her inappropriately,” said an officer. The victim then raised an alarm for help after which a customer and other workers at the store intervened and asked the man to leave.

While leaving, the accused threatened the victim of dire consequences and claimed that he knows where she lives. Jain then went outside and stood near the next store. He started abusing the customer after he asked him to leave the shop premises. Eventually, local people held the accused.



The victim then called the police and informed them about the incident. The accused said there is already a case registered against him at the Agripada police station and the police “won’t be able to do anything”.

“He said that because of his old age. He knows even the court will grant him bail immediately,” said an officer. The victim went to the Agripada police station and lodged an FIR.

Officers went to the store and brought Jain to the police station where the victim identified him.

The police registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

During the investigation, the police learnt that they had arrested Jain 10 days ago for molesting another woman in the jurisdiction. The accused was granted bail in that case.

Jain was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody till March 25. The police termed the accused to be “mentally disturbed”.



“He has been depressed since his wife left him 20 years ago. He has been harassing women on the streets. We have informed his family to consult a psychologist,” said senior inspector Shriram Hanumantrao Koregaonkar.

The police are checking whether there are more FIRs registered against Jain at other police stations.