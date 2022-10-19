scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Senior BMC official transferred for 3rd time in a month

In another round of transfer in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vijay Balamvar, who was holding the charge of Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone 4, on Monday was transferred to DMC Central Purchase Department.

This was the third time since September that Balamwar has been transferred, excluding one other occasion when additional charges given to him were changed in a transfer order by the civic body. Balamwar was initially in charge of Zone IV in the city till August 2022 and was transferred to the post of Deputy Municipal Commissioner (special charge) on September 2. A DMC special charge officer handles departments like law and license, among others.

On September 7, BMC reversed the transfer order, sending Balamwar back to his original position as the in-charge of Zone IV while retaining special duties of the legal department. Within a few days, Balamwar was given charge of the civic elections department. For the third time on Monday, Balamwar was transferred again from DMC Zone IV, and is now DCM Central Purchase Department.

