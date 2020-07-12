Senior BMC official dies of Covid-19

Officials said he was given plasma treatment two days ago when his condition became critical. ((Representational) Officials said he was given plasma treatment two days ago when his condition became critical. ((Representational)

A 57-year-old Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday evening. Ashok Khairnar was handling H-east ward (Bandra east), one of the worst-hit Covid-19 hotspots which also has the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Khairnar is the second senior civic official who succumbed to Covid-19. Earlier, a deputy municipal commissioner had died a day after his Covid-19 test came positive.

According to civic officials, so far 2,198 frontline workers from the BMC have been infected, of which 102 have succumbed. After showing symptoms, Khairnar was tested in the first week of July and subsequently his test results came positive. He was admitted in Gurunanak hospital in Bandra. However, after his condition started deteriorating, he was first shifted to Seven Hills and later to Fortis Hospital where he died. He was diabetic.

Officials said he was given plasma treatment two days ago when his condition became critical. He was a resident of Mulund and is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his condolences and praised Khairnar for his efforts.

