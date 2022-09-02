scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Senior advocate Rajani Iyer passes away

Iyer was one of the few designated women senior advocates of the Bombay High Court

She worked on several high profile cases and also appeared in Public Interest Litigations, such as the Mumbai riots victims' case, noise pollution matters. Iyer is survived by her brother and his family.

Senior advocate Rajani Iyer of the Bombay High Court passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness. She was in her late sixties.  Iyer was one of the few designated women senior advocates of the Bombay High Court. She was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court in 2006, after nearly three decades in the legal profession.

