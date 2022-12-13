Senior advocate Birendra Saraf set to become next AG of Maharashtra

Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf’s name as the next Advocate General (AG) of Maharashtra was approved by the state Cabinet during its meeting on Tuesday. The move came after the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday accepted the resignation of current Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

A senior government official, who attended the Cabinet meeting, told The Indian Express, “Saraf’s name has been approved by the Cabinet.”

The move has to be cleared by the Governor, who, as per Article 165 of the Constitution, is empowered to appoint a person, who is qualified to become a judge of the High Court, as AG.

Designated as senior advocate in February 2020, Saraf has been practicing in the Bombay High Court for nearly 25 years. Saraf completed his LL.B from Government Law College, Mumbai, and later did his Ph.D on the topic ‘Judicial Intervention in Arbitrations in India’.

Saraf has been practicing in matters related to town planning, writ petitions, civil disputes, alternate dispute redressal, commercial matters and intellectual property suits. He has appeared in several cases of public importance and high stake arbitrations, public sector undertakings and statutory bodies, and also acted as arbitrator, mediator and conciliator.

He also served as honorary secretary of the Bombay Bar Association — the oldest association of lawyers practicing in the Bombay High Court — for six years, and is presently its vice president.

Saraf was also part of the chambers of now Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

He has recently appeared in some high-profile cases. He appeared for actor Kangana Ranaut, who had approached the Bombay High Court last year seeking to set aside an order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, directing demolition of alleged alterations carried out at her Bandra office. The HC had quashed and set aside the civic body’s decision.

Saraf also appeared for Dhyandev Wankhede, the father of former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who had filed a defamation suit in the High Court against statements made by NCP leader Nawab Malik against the Wankhede family.

He had also appeared for actor Shilpa Shetty in her defamation plea, seeking to restrain various media organisations from publishing any defamatory content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in an adult films case.

Saraf also represented BJP MLA from Kandivali (East) Atul Bhatkhalkar and others, in their PIL seeking strict implementation of the school fees law.

He was arguing counsel for former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in his plea seeking enforcement of an order of an arbitration tribunal that awarded him over Rs 35 crore compensation, to be paid by his former management companies.