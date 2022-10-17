scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Sena’s Thackeray faction stages agitation demanding construction of tunnel at Autram Ghat

MLC Ambadas Danve accused the Centre of making false promises about the tunnel project.

The agitation, led by MLC Ambadas Danve, was held on National Highway 52 at Andhaner in Kannad tehsil of Aurangabad.(Twitter/@iambadasdanve)

Workers and leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party on Monday staged an agitation on a national highway to demand the construction of a tunnel in Autram Ghat connecting Aurangabad with Dhule district in Maharashtra.

The agitation, led by MLC Ambadas Danve, was held on National Highway 52 at Andhaner in Kannad tehsil of Aurangabad.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Danve said, “The Dhule-Solapur road was sanctioned in 2014. The road till Kannad has been completed and after Autram Ghat, the work is underway from Chalisgaon to Dhule. The DPR for tunnel connecting these two sections has been sanctioned. The fund needed for this is nearly Rs 5,500 crore.”

The Sena leader accused the Centre of making false promises about the tunnel project.

“We have now come on the road demanding the construction of the tunnel, which will connect Marathwada with North Maharashtra,” Danve said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:41:24 pm
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Climate Change’ or ‘Quantum Technology’ for UPSC CSE

