Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that “Cabinet expansion will happen in two to three days”, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis refused to set a date and maintained that portfolios would be allocated soon.

Sources said the inordinate delay in Cabinet expansion is being attributed to the “in-house unrest” facing the Eknath Shinde faction. “The bickering over portfolios is secondary. The real matter is to make the MLAs reconcile to the reality that all of them cannot fulfil their ambitions and become ministers,” said a former BJP minister.

With the number of aspirants outnumbering the ministerial berths available, the BJP central leadership has adopted a wait and watch policy to allow the unrest within the Shinde faction to get diffused first, said party insiders.

A senior party functionary said, “We have a problem of plenty. If we look at the Shinde faction, there are 50 MLAs. Among them, 40 MLAs are from Shiv Sena. Everybody wants to become a minister.” In all, Maharashtra can have 43 ministers, including the CM.

“If we look at past precedents of coalition governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, one month is not a long time to be taken to expand the Cabinet,” a political manager in the BJP said.

A senior party functionary added, “The Shinde camp with 40 rebel MLAs have two-third’s majority in the Assembly… based on this, they were considered as a separate group by the Speaker… However, the legal battle on who is the real Shiv Sena or the matter related to disqualification of members is pending before the Supreme Court.” The matter is listed for hearing on August 1.

Ahead of the legal battle, a BJP general secretary said, “If the government rushes to expand the Cabinet, and if say three to four rebel MLAs display anger and return to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, it could compound the crisis. If the Shinde faction fails to retain its two-third’s majority, it will not only compound legal complexities but also shake the very foundation of the newly formed Shinde-Fadnavis government.”

The former BJP minister said the problem is not restricted to the Shinde faction.

“The BJP, with 106 MLAs, is a bigger party. It cannot be seen as playing a secondary role. Without its support, the Shinde faction cannot rule Maharashtra.”

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to play a critical role in tailoring the state Cabinet… from shortlisting candidates to allocating portfolios,” a source said.

Maintaining that BJP is unlikely to buckle to Shinde’s pressure, a source said, “The Cabinet formation formula will be based on each party’s strength.. If Fadnavis retains home, Shinde will get urban development and vice versa.” The BJP is unlikely to give up its claim on finance and revenue, the source added.