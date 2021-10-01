Sena’s Anandrao Adsul moves HC against ED case

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 980-crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing Adsul’s plea filed on September 29. The plea, argued by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, sought quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report in the case, challenged the summons issued against Adsul and seeking interim protection from arrest pending hearing of his plea.

Chandrachud claimed that “arbitrary” action was being taken against Adsul with “vendetta”, as he had filed a plea against “leader from Opposition party” — Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur-Rana — whose caste certificate was cancelled and confiscated by the HC in June. Kaur-Rana had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after the Congress-NCP combine extended support to her, leading to her defeating then sitting MP Adsul.

However, the ED, represented by ASG Anil Singh, opposed Adsul’s plea saying that the summons issued had no connection with elections and was based on the money laundering case.

The ED had summoned Adsul and his son Abhijeet on Monday. On Monday morning, the agency began searching Adsul’s office after he expressed inability to appear before the agency due to prior engagements in Delhi.

Later in the day, Adsul was admitted to hospital after he complained of ill health. The court was told that he was being shifted to another hospital on Thursday.

Maintaining that Adsul was in good health, the ED argued that it would become difficult for it to function if such medical reasons are given when summons are issued. The HC asked Adsul’s counsel to place on record material in support of the plea, including medical reports. It will hear the case next on Friday.