scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Sena & youth wing focus on cadre to keep party intact, CM holds marathon meetings

While a meeting of vibhag pramukhs of Mumbai was held on Thursday evening, Uddhav Thackeray addressed all Sena district heads on Friday afternoon.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
June 25, 2022 12:47:47 am
Shiv Sena workers take part in a protest against Eknath Shinde, in Kolhapur on Friday. (PTI)

With over two-third of Shiv Sena MLAs having switched to rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp, the party and its youth wing Yuva Sena have started focusing on the cadre to keep the organisation intact. Sensing that the developments have shocked all party workers – from MPs to common workers – and can shatter the Sena if necessary steps are not taken in time, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been holding marathon meetings with the cadre since Thursday, even after testing positive for Covid-19.

Also Read |Shinde a traitor, say Shiv Sainiks as they rally outside Shiv Sena Bhavan

While a meeting of vibhag pramukhs of Mumbai was held on Thursday evening, Thackeray addressed all Sena district heads on Friday afternoon. Another meeting of MPs was held in the evening followed by meetings with corporators.
Yuva Sena, led by Aaditya Thackeray, plans to hold rallies by workers in every vibhag of Mumbai and the state and also use social media effectively to keep the cardre active. According to Yuva Sena functionaries, rallies will be organised at every ward.

On Sunday, while one such rally will be held at Kalina in Mumbai. Another rally will be held Birla Matoshri Griha at Marine Lines in south Mumbai, which will be attended by Aaditya.

“The workers are confused. The move has come as a shock for all. No one knows what is going to happen and hence, a decision has been taken to hold such rallies and work for strengthening and reviving the party structure,” a Yuva Sena functionary said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Maharashtra: Man from Beed writes to governor, demands to be made acting CM

The leader added, “…While in Mumbai this will happen efficiently, districts like Thane, Raigad and Palghar can pose a problem as Shinde and other rebel MLAs have a stronghold over local corporators and party workers there…
Hence, a separate strategy is being planned for such districts.”

More from Mumbai

On Friday, during a meeting of the party’s district heads, Thackeray and Aaditya stressed upon reviving the party from the scratch. “It is time to show what loyalty is… only those who are loyalists will remain with me,” Thackeray said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement