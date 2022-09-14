scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

2 Sena workers from Thackeray camp arrested for tearing board outside rebel MLA’s office

The incident took place on Sunday outside Sarvankar’s office on D S Babrekar road in Dadar (West).

They were booked under sections 153 A, 336, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Shivaji Park police on Monday arrested two supporters from the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly throwing stones and tearing a board put up outside the office of MLA Sada Sarvankar, a rebel Sena leader who had joined the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon outside Sarvankar’s office on D S Babrekar road in Dadar (West). The two accused, Vishal Kanade and Vijay Yadav, both aged 25 years, were spotted on a CCTV camera throwing stones at the board outside Sarvankar’s office.

They were booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between two groups), 336 (endangering lives), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody for two days,” said Satish Kasbe, Senior Inspector of Shivaji Park police station.

The problem started when the visarjan procession for Ganesh Chaturthi was underway early Saturday. The police said the supporters of Shinde and Thackeray had put up stalls next to each other to serve water to the devotees. Both raised slogans, resulting in a skirmish between the two groups.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

The police said that early Sunday, a mob led by Mahesh Sawant, a Thackeray Sena leader from Mahim, clashed with supporters of Shinde Sena in Dadar (West). Hours later, Sawant and at least 20 others were booked for rioting, assault and dacoity under the IPC.

While Sawant and four others were arrested, the police dropped the dacoity charge when complainant Santosh Telvane’s gold chains were recovered.

On Sunday morning, leaders from Thackeray Sena rushed to the Dadar police station, alleging that MLA Sarvankar had fired a shot from his firearm. Following this, a second FIR was registered and supporters of Shinde, including Sarvankar and his son Samadhan, were booked for rioting and assault under the IPC as well as the Arms Act.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The Dadar police on Monday night seized Sarvankar’s firearm, which is to be sent to the forensic lab to ascertain if it was used in the firing. The police have also sent a notice to Sarvankar, asking him to appear before the police station to record his statements. When contacted, Sarvankar refused to comment on the issue.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:47:58 am
Next Story

BMC razes 2 film studios in Madh for unauthorised construction

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement