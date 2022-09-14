2 Sena workers from Thackeray camp arrested for tearing board outside rebel MLA’s office

The Shivaji Park police on Monday arrested two supporters from the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly throwing stones and tearing a board put up outside the office of MLA Sada Sarvankar, a rebel Sena leader who had joined the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon outside Sarvankar’s office on D S Babrekar road in Dadar (West). The two accused, Vishal Kanade and Vijay Yadav, both aged 25 years, were spotted on a CCTV camera throwing stones at the board outside Sarvankar’s office.

They were booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between two groups), 336 (endangering lives), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody for two days,” said Satish Kasbe, Senior Inspector of Shivaji Park police station.

The problem started when the visarjan procession for Ganesh Chaturthi was underway early Saturday. The police said the supporters of Shinde and Thackeray had put up stalls next to each other to serve water to the devotees. Both raised slogans, resulting in a skirmish between the two groups.

The police said that early Sunday, a mob led by Mahesh Sawant, a Thackeray Sena leader from Mahim, clashed with supporters of Shinde Sena in Dadar (West). Hours later, Sawant and at least 20 others were booked for rioting, assault and dacoity under the IPC.

While Sawant and four others were arrested, the police dropped the dacoity charge when complainant Santosh Telvane’s gold chains were recovered.

On Sunday morning, leaders from Thackeray Sena rushed to the Dadar police station, alleging that MLA Sarvankar had fired a shot from his firearm. Following this, a second FIR was registered and supporters of Shinde, including Sarvankar and his son Samadhan, were booked for rioting and assault under the IPC as well as the Arms Act.

The Dadar police on Monday night seized Sarvankar’s firearm, which is to be sent to the forensic lab to ascertain if it was used in the firing. The police have also sent a notice to Sarvankar, asking him to appear before the police station to record his statements. When contacted, Sarvankar refused to comment on the issue.