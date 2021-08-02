scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Sena workers damage ‘Adani Airport’ signboard in Mumbai

The Adani Group last month said it has taken over the management of Mumbai international airport from the GVK group.

Mumbai |
August 2, 2021 4:53:53 pm
Mumbai International Airport is the country's second-busiest airport (after Delhi's IGIA) by both passenger and cargo traffic. (File)

A group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly ransacked a neon signboard with ‘Adani Airport’ written on it near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj close to the airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

They shouted slogans against the signboard when the airport is named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Some of the workers later came on to the Western Express Highway located nearby due to which traffic movement on the city’s arterial north-south road was disrupted for some time, the official said.

He said some of those involved in the incident were detained and the process of registering a case was underway.

Mumbai International Airport is the country’s second-busiest airport (after Delhi’s IGIA) by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With the addition of Mumbai International Airport Limited, the Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd, will now control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic, the company had said in a statement.

Live Blog

