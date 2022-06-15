Shiv Sena: When will bulldozers demolish structures erected by China in Ladakh

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked when will the party run bulldozers over structures built by China in Ladakh.

The editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that while the BJP is celebrating its recent win of the sixth Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, it seemed to be scared when it came to Ladakh, where it is “important to win”.

“Will the enemies on the border retreat after winning more Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Haryana? They (BJP) seem to be scared of winning where it is important but it seems to have become a national policy to celebrate victories in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.”

“The fear of ED and CBI is shown to political opponents. Is China going to retreat from the Ladakh border with that threat? If so, then it should be tried. China has infiltrated Ladakh in such a way that the Gujarat Regiment has permanently shut its mouth. It is a matter of national security and self-respect,” said the editorial.

It added that after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma insulted Prophet Mohammad, Muslims across the country took to the streets in protest and condemnation. “Riots erupted in cities like Kanpur, Delhi and Prayagraj. Thousands of cases were registered and the rioters’ houses and shops were immediately bulldozed. When will these bulldozers demolish illegal roads, bridges and buildings erected by China in Ladakh?” asked Sena.

The party added that the ‘Chanakya Mandal’, which celebrated the victory of the sixth Rajya Sabha seat by playing a masterstroke, seems not bothered by China’s “masterstroke” in Ladakh.