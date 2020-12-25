Sena wants Navi Mumbai international airport to be named after Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed officials to expedite the plan for building a coastal road in Navi Mumbai that will provide seamless connectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport.

The state-run City Industrial and Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) is implementing the road project.

With an eye at the upcoming civic body polls, Thackeray, on Wednesday, reviewed various ongoing and proposed development works in Navi Mumbai. The party is eager to dislodge the BJP for the Navi Mumbai corporation, polls for which are due. In the 2015, the NCP had won the most number of seats (52 out of 111) and come to power in the civic body, but all of its 52 corporators had later defected to the BJP. The Shiv Sena has 42 corporators in the Navi Mumbai civic body.

State’s Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena’s local heavyweight Eknath Shinde, who was also present for the meeting, demanded that the Navi Mumbai international airport be named after Sena founder (late) Bal Thackeray.

A project for building a new international sports complex at Ghansoli was also discussed during the meeting.

Thackeray, meanwhile, directed CIDCO officials to resolve long pending issues pertaining to project-affected people in the region on a priority basis.