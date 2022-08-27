scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Sena vs Sena, this time over annual Dussehra rally

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has sought formal permission to hold the public rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. Everything will happen as per law, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

While both factions, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray respectively, are asserting that they are the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, it is the Thackeray faction that has sought formal permission to hold the rally. (File)

The stage has been set for yet another confrontation between the two factions of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, this time over holding the annual public rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on the day of Dussehra.

The annual Dussehra rally has been a Shiv Sena tradition ever since the party’s inception.

While both factions, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray respectively, are asserting that they are the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, it is the Thackeray faction that has sought formal permission to hold the rally. The ball is now in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s court.

“I am not aware of what the Thackeray-led Sena has done…But as a home minister, I can say everything will be done as per law. Nothing will go against the law,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home minister, said.

The annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park was started by the late Bal Thackeray in 1966 after the launch of the Shiv Sena. The overwhelming response to the rally marked the success of the Shiv Sena and its leadership. The Sena leader used this rally to spell out the party’s policies and programmes. After Bal Thackeray’s demise, Uddhav Thackeray took the stage to address Sainiks.

Exercising caution, Fadnavis also refrained from commenting on who the real Sena was. Responding to a question on the Supreme Court referring matters related to the issue to a larger bench, Fadnavis said, “Whatever is within law will happen. Nothing will happen outside law.”

Fadnavis also commented on senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting the party. “Congress is a sinking boat. Nobody wants to remain. I am not in the know of details. Azad has cited reasons for his decision. From what I read, his reasons seem valid,” Fadnavis said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 01:29:16 pm
