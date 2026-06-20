Sena vs Sena: Charges fly on party day | Uddhav Thackeray makes emotional appeal to cadre; Shinde says Sena (UBT) exodus ‘just trailer’

At rival rallies, Uddhav, Shinde stake claim to Bal Thackeray’s legacy; six Sena (UBT) MPs at centre of defection buzz skip both events

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Alok Deshpande
5 min readMumbaiJun 20, 2026 06:37 AM IST
Shiv Sena Foundation Day, shiv sena, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Ashtikar, Babasaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Dina Patil, Indian express news, current affairsShiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the party’s 60th foundation day at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai on Friday
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Amid the rebellion buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT) with six of its Lok Sabha MPs being speculated to be crossing over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the rival factions used the party’s 60th Foundation Day on Friday to draw battle lines over the legacy of Bal Thackeray and the future of the Sena.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to party workers, even offering to step down if they lost faith in him, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared, “Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just a trailer; the movie is still not over).”

Significantly, the six MPs whose names have figured in discussions over a possible crossover — Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Ashtikar, Babasaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Dina Patil — skipped the foundation day events, fuelling speculation over their next move.

Shiv Sena Foundation Day, shiv sena, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Ashtikar, Babasaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Dina Patil, Indian express news, current affairs Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde speaks at his party event at NESCO in Goregaon.

Addressing party workers at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall, Thackeray sought to rally the cadre amid the looming crisis. “You all know how I work, and I don’t believe in clinging to a post if someone points a finger at me. I want to ask all of you: I am ready to step down. I am not greedy for a post. But if a man with a traitor’s blood falsely accuses me, then I expect you to answer him. I am not going to buckle under difficulties and will not run away from responsibility. I will continue only as long as you have faith in me. The moment you lose that faith, I will quit this post,” he said.

The gathering responded with loud slogans urging him not to step down. Taking aim at the rebel MPs, Thackeray said, “I apologise to the voters from the constituencies where these traitors won. They defeated Narendra Modi because of Balasaheb’s legacy and my support. These MPs are now backstabbing the voters.” Urging workers to directly question and confront these MPs, he said, “I asked you to ensure their victory. Why do you need another order to confront them? Do not lose your right to question those individuals. Go and confront them.”

Warning against what he described as the BJP’s attempts to dominate the political landscape, Thackeray said, “If things continue in this manner, we will have to come together and undertake Operation Lotus. The country is moving towards anarchy. What will be the future of a country where the youth are labelled as cockroaches? They (the BJP) are moving towards one party and no polls. But I have a small piece of advice for BJP: our Independence was not achieved by winning polls, but through the rebellion of youngsters.”

Rejecting speculation that Sena (UBT) could merge with the Congress, he said, “We stayed with the BJP for 30 years. We never became the BJP. What makes you think we will merge with the Congress? The situation is such that the Maharashtra BJP will merge with Mindhe (Eknath Shinde)… Shiv Sena is not going to merge with anyone…” Invoking his father’s legacy, he said, “I know that I, Uddhav Thackeray, am immaterial. But Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is not.”

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The four parliamentarians who have stayed with Sena (UBT) — Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Vaze — were felicitated before Thackeray’s speech. He claimed that besides these leaders, 20 MLAs, corporators and thousands of workers continued to stand by him.

At NESCO in Goregaon, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde used the Foundation Day event to defend his 2022 rebellion and sharpen his attack on the rival faction. Without naming Thackeray, he said, “They are surrounded by people who only flatter them. How will the party grow like this? Times have changed and politics must change too. Stop saying ‘main, main, main (I, I, I)’. Say ‘we’. Ravana’s Lanka was destroyed because of ego. People understand everything.”

Making a direct claim over Balasaheb Thackeray’s political legacy, Shinde said, “Balasaheb Thackeray’s true heirs are Shiv Sainiks. Succession is not determined by blood relations but by ideology. Shiv Sena is not a piece of land. It is the ideology of millions of people…”

Responding to Sena (UBT) leaders’ warnings of action against rebel MPs, Shinde mocked what he called “Operation Tudva”. “Some people say they will carry out operations. But he is a compounder. How can a compounder perform an operation?… To perform an operation, you need the heart of a tiger, not that of a wolf,” he said.  He also took a swipe at Sena (UBT) over the rebellion buzz. “In the morning, they abuse their MPs and by evening they praise the same MPs. What kind of politics is this?…”

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Among the sharpest remarks in his speech, Shinde said, “Kutte jhund mein bhonkte hain, sher akela aata hai (Dogs bark in packs, a lion walks alone)”, and added, “Kutte bhonkte rehte hain aur tiger shikaar karta hai (Dogs keep barking while the tiger hunts).”

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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