No objection on alliance but it shouldn’t break till polls: NCP on Sena-VBA pact

THE NCP on Tuesday said it has no objection to the alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) as each party within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is free to form alliances with other parties.

In a meeting called by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which was attended by all its senior leaders, the party said it’s position is that the bypolls in both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad should be fought by the Opposition and a final decision will be taken after discussions between all parties in the MVA.

Senior NCP MLA and Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said they have no objection over the alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA.

“It was our proposal that each party can have its allies and that the party will share seats with its ally through its quota. Our position is that all parties should come together to fight the elections,” he said, speaking at a press conference after the party meeting.

NCP state president Jayant Patil had earlier said that though his party has no objection over Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance, nobody should leave it till elections are held.

Ambedkar has been critical of the NCP and Congress since he and Thackeray initiated talks for the alliance, which was announced on Monday, saying the two parties were against the inclusion of VBA in the MVA.