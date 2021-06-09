Sena urges CM Uddhav not to implement Model Tenancy Act in Maharashtra

Last week, the Sena MPs protested against the proposed law. (Representational Photo/File)

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders Wednesday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and urged him not to implement the Model Tenancy Act, passed by the Union Cabinet, in Maharashtra.

Claiming the Act will have an adverse impact on the 25 lakh tenants in Mumbai, the delegation handed over a letter, signed by state Transport Minister Anil Parab, MP and party’s chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant, MP and party secretary Anil Desai and a few others, to Thackeray.

“There is no need for a new Act to regulate rent. For that, the existing Bombay Rent Act and Maharashtra Rent Control Act is competent and complete,” the letter stated.

Also Read | Tenancy Act will adversely impact middle class, say Sena

It further said the rent Act should be in the interest of tenants but legislation proposed by the Centre is “exactly the opposite of it”. The issue falls under the purview of the state’s jurisdiction and there is no need for the Centre to interfere in it, it added.

The Model Tenancy Act, which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month, seeks to streamline the process of renting property in India and aid the rent economy in the estate sector.

Last week, the Sena MPs protested against the proposed law. Party MP Rahul Shewale also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to cancel the proposed legislation.