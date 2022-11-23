Sena (UBT), VBA should come together for statewide alliance: Sanjay Raut

SHIV SENA (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that positive steps are being taken for an alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The statement comes two days after Ambedkar and Uddhav shared dais at an event to relaunch prabodhankar.com, a website on Uddhav’s grandfather Keshav Thackeray.

During his speech, Uddhav had praised Ambedkar and the latter hinted that a decision on the alliance will be taken after the election schedule for civic polls is declared.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said the two parties should come together for a statewide alliance.

“The alliance would not be limited to only BMC elections… it is crucial to bring transformation in the state. If Ambedkar, Thackeray and other Opposition parties come together, a good model will be created. This formula will be a model for the state and the country. If Ambedkar stands firm against the existing dictatorship in the country, they will draw huge support. Positive steps are being take in that direction,” he said.

Raut also slammed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Stating that people are

angry with Koshyari, which had never happened with any Governor in any state, Raut said, “The Governor’s post in Maharashtra has no dignity, as BJP has turned Raj Bhavan into its party headquarters. The Governor needs to be dignified and neutral in his conduct and words but ours speaks on

Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and makes a mockery of Maharashtra.”

“We are not willing accept him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker,” he added.